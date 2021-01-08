Trump commits to 'orderly' transition of power





US President Donald Trump has committed to an "orderly" transition of power a day after his supporters stormed Congress, provoking world condemnation.





Allowed back on Twitter after a suspension, the Republican president decried the rioters' "heinous attack".





He spoke as top Democrats called for him to be removed from office, just 13 days before he is due to step down.





Mr Trump's remarks were widely seen as his first public acknowledgement of his defeat in November's election.





In November he denied conceding after tweeting about Democratic US President-elect Joe Biden: "He won because the Election was Rigged."





Mr Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday evening, following a 12-hour freeze of his account after the social media company said his tweets could stoke violence. In the new video message, he said: "Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.





"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."





He also praised his "wonderful supporters" and promised "our incredible journey is only just beginning".





In the clip he barely touched on his baseless claims of voter fraud that riled up diehard supporters on Wednesday in a rally outside the White House, before they marched to the Capitol and forced their way inside.





The stunning breach of the seat of US government forced Vice-President Mike Pence and lawmakers to be evacuated and postpone for several hours their certification of Mr Biden's victory over Mr Trump.





Leave Your Comments