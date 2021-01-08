Who will stop canal-grabbing in Sarail?

Canal-grabbing has become a daily phenomenon in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria. Local influential people are illegally occupying canals one after another. Large canals like Jangalia, Boali, Bodda Para, Uchalia Para, Bepari Para and Boro Dewan Para, tributaries of Titas River, flowing through the upazila headquarters have already been grabbed resulting in immense sufferings for local people.

Latest, a canal beside Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Islamabad (Gogad) area in the upazila has been grabbed. Though the matter has been reported in media, the mysterious silence of authorities concerned has earned wide criticism.

Iqbal Hossain, former president of Upazila Swechchhasebok League, said, “Canal-grabbing has turned into a menace causing water-logging. If authorities concerned don’t take immediate measures to reclaim the grabbed canals, water-logging will become a permanent problem in Sarail.”

Ariful Islam Sumon, a local newsman, said, “The authorities don’t pay heed to stop canal-grabbing. They are always busy in serving interests of influential people.”

The issue of illegally occupying the canal beside Dhaka-Sylhet Highway was recently discussed at upazila law and order meeting. At the meeting, Upazila Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur said, “The canal, a source of irrigation for cropland, is being filled up in broad daylight putting farmers in distress.”

He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps in this regard.

Confirming the grabbing of the canal beside Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul said, “At my directive, tahsildar visited the spot. Scrutinizing documents, it has been found that the land belongs to Water Development Board (WDB).”

Drives will be conducted soon to reclaim grabbed canals, the UNO assured.

Ranjit Kumar Das, executive engineer of the WDB, Brahmanbaria, said, “A list of 147 canal-grabbers has already been sent to the higher authorities. Legal actions will be taken soon against them.”

Leave Your Comments