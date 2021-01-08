JPBS provides over one lakh new electric connections in Jamalpur





A large segment of people of the district came under the Jamalpur Palli Bidyut Samity (JPBS) network enabling all the Upazilas in the district achieve cent percent electricity coverage last year.





According to JPBS to mark the Mujib Year 1262616 kilometer electric lines have been set up from December 2019 to November 2020. After construction of the lines, a total of 102733 electric connections have been given to the consumers.





The office said during the time 99233 residential electric connections have been given. Besides 1022 commercial connections, 708 charitable (mosque, temple and school) connections, 505 auto charging station connections, 884 irrigation connections, 380 industrial connections and 1 road light connection have been given.





On the other hand, a good number of electric connections were also provided to shelter projects and cluster villages.





The office said 634 electric connections have been given to shelter projects and 320 electric connections to cluster villages.





According to JPBS to achieve self-reliance in food production and ensure expansion of small scale industries the present government is implementing various subsidized programs. Under the programs electric transformers and other instruments are being given free of cost in case of setting up irrigation pump which remains within 130 feet area of the JPBS line. Besides for setting up small scale industries by using up to 50 kilowatt load, transformers and 2 span lines are being given free of cost.





A rice mill owner, Md Rajib Uddin Sarkar, at Adarvita Bazar in Madarganj Upazila of the district said recently he got a power connection free of cost. He said “Earlier we required Tk two lakh to three lakhs to get an industrial connection.”





Abdullah Al Harun, an inhabitant of village Nagor in the same Upazila, said of late he got a residential line within short time without any lobbying. The service in JPBS is now the easiest than ever, he added.





According to JPBS sources a program has also been taken up to electrify a large number of remote Char areas on the banks of the rivers Jamuna and Brahmaputra by setting up submarine cable. The office said 65 kilometer submarine cable will be set up in 16 river crossing points for building 1200 kilometer electric lines and after setting up two sub-stations 45000 electric lines should be given.





General Manager of JPBS Md Alamgir said JPBS not only covers all the seven Upazilas of the district but also covers Roumary and Rajibpur Upazilas of Kurigram district, partial area of Kazipur Upazila of Sirajganj, partial area of Fulchhari Upazila of Gyebandha, partial area of Sariakandi Upazila of Bogra district.





He said all the areas under the JPBS are enjoying cent percent power facility coverage. He said consumers get electric lines within the shortest time through online application. With the providing of the new connections a total of 552874 consumers came under the JPBS net work, he added.

