China’s Chang’e-4 probe resumes work for 26th lunar day









The lander and rover of the Chang’e-4

probe have resumed work for the 26th lunar day on the far side of the moon.





The lander woke up at 3:13 a.m. on Friday (Beijing time), and the rover

Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, woke up at 10:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the

Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space

Administration.





Landing on the moon on Jan. 3, 2019, the Chang’e-4 probe has survived 736

Earth days on the moon.





A lunar day is equal to about 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is of the

same length. The solar-powered probe switches to dormant mode during the

lunar night.





During the 26th lunar day, Yutu-2 will move northwest toward the basalt

area or the impact craters with high reflectivity.





Yutu-2 will take panoramic photos, and its infrared imaging spectrometer,

neutral atom detector and lunar radar will continue to carry out scientific

explorations. Research teams will analyze the detection data and release the

scientific results.





