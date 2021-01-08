Police are friends of people and bit policing activities are being conducted with a view to strengthening this relationship, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration & Crimes) Md Roish Uddin.







He was addressing a bit policing meeting at Beparipara in Sarail upazila headquarters in Brahmanbaria on Friday.







Roish Uddin said, “Details about criminals and nature of crimes including militancy, drug peddling and village clashes can rapidly be learnt through bit policing.”







There will be no brokers between police and people, he added.







Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Md Anisur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Nazmul Ahmed, OC (Investigation) Md Shafiqul Islam, Sarail Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, SI Jakir Hossain and other police personnel were present on the occasion.

