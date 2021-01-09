Three-Minute-Thesis (3MT) competition held at BUET



For the first time, Three-Minute-Thesis (3MT) competition, an academic competition where each participant has to explain the breadth and significance of their research project to a non-specialist audience within three minutes, was held at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).





Shaila Chowdhury, a student of Chemistry Department, became the champion in the competition. While the first runner-up trophy went to Sabekunnahar Munni and second runner-up to Sanjida Afreen, said a press release, reports BSS.







Organized by the Chemistry Department of DU, the first round of the competition was held on January 24, 2020. Out of 33 contestants participating in the preliminary round, nine contestants were selected for the final round, read the release.





Vice-Chancellor of BUET Dr Satya Prasad Majumder attended the final round of the competition, held virtually, as chief guest while BUET Pro-VC Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan joined as special guest, with Chairmen of Chemistry department Dr Md Sakhawat Hossen Firoz in the chair.





Senior lecturer of chemical engineering department of James Cook University, Australia Dr George Vamvonis, Senior lecturer of School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering at the University of Queensland Md. Shahriar Hossain, Post Doctoral Fellow at the School of Pharmacy of University of Queensland Anjuman Ara Begum and researcher of the Indonesian Institute of Science Amanda Septevani were present as judges in the competition.







3MT was developed by The University of Queensland (UQ) in 2008, and 3MT competitions are now held in over 900 universities and institutions worldwide.Assistant Professor of Chemistry department Md. Elias Hossain was the coordinator and moderator of the entire competition.





