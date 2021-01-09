DCAB pays homage to Bangabandhu



Members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) led by its President Pantho Rahaman and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin, paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.







They placed wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in city's Dhanmondi 32, reports UNB. DCAB executive committee members, former presidents and general secretaries were present. The new executive committee formally resumed its office on January 6.

