No one will remain homeless in Mujib Year: Enamur



State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman on Thursday said no one will remain homeless in Mujib Year and 50 years of the country's independence.The government has constructed nine lakh houses across the country through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and has been distributing them among the homeless families, reports BSS.







The state minister said this while laying the foundation stone of the relief warehouse cum disaster management information centre at Naogaon district, said a press release.Enamur said, a total of 66 such warehouses cum information centers are being set up to provide quick relief assistance across the country on an emergency basis in times of various disasters. If there is stock of relief materials in these warehouses at the district level, emergency relief assistance can be delivered to all the upazilas of the district within a short time, he added.





He further said that the government has plans to set up relief warehouses cum information centers in 500 more upazilas under this project and soon initiatives will be taken to implement this plan. Due to the competent responsibilities of the officials of the Ministry of Disaster Management and all the departments under it, this ministry has come to be known as a competent ministry, he added. Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md. Mohsin, Deputy Commissioner Harun-ur-Rashid and government officials were present on the occasion.

