Immature potatoes in market as price fall in Pirgachha

Farmers of Pirgachha upazila spending busy times collecting potetoes at earlier stage fearing losses in upcoming month. Local farmers of Rangpur urge authorities to control sudden downfall of prices. -AA



Farmers fear of falling prices of potatoes. Even a week ago, the price of one kg of potato was 40 takas in the retail market at Pirgachha in Rangpur. Potatoes were sold at 20 takas per kg on Thursday. As the price of potato is declining rapidly, farmers are picking immature potatoes from the land and selling them in the market.This time the farmers resorted to potato cultivation in advance to compensate for the flood damage. Farmers have benefited from good prices in the early days. But in the last few days, farmers have started picking immature potatoes for fear of falling potato prices.





Visiting the Tista char area in Tambulpur and Chawla unions of the upazila on Friday, it was seen that the farmers were busy picking the potatoes planted in advance. But it is not yet time to lift the potatoes from the field. Potatoes that will be suitable for harvesting after 15 days are being picked up in advance for fear of price reduction.







Farmers said they planted potatoes in advance to compensate for the flood damage. Thought they would get a good price at the beginning of the season. But the prices were good in the first month of the new potato market. Prices started falling from last week. So they are selling unripe potatoes in the market for fear of loss. Prices are falling at the same rate at the beginning, but there are fears of further declines towards the end.





According to the local agriculture office, the target for planting rabi crops including potatoes has been set in 10,500 hectares of land in the upazila this year. Compared to last year, more potatoes have been cultivated in about 1,600 hectares of land this time. But in reality the target has been exceeded. Five-point floods have caused severe damage to crops in the upazila. Floods and rains submerged 1,460 hectares of aman and 72 hectares of rabi crops were completely destroyed. In this, the local agriculture department determined the amount of crop loss of Tk. 20 crore of about 10 thousand farmers.





Despite the discouragement from the local agriculture department to produce more potatoes in demand, the farmers did not listen. As the prices are good in the market, they enter the field with potato cultivation. Many have expressed fears that the hopes of farmers who are inclined to cultivate potatoes may not be fulfilled. However, the farmers have urged the concerned authorities to take all kinds of initiatives including export of potatoes to keep the price of potatoes stable.







Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimur Rahman said that there is no possibility of potato disease plague as the weather is favorable. Therefore, there is a possibility of producing more potatoes than the target this year. However, it would not be right to pick and sell immature potatoes in the hope of a good price.









---Rabiul Alam Biplab, Pirgachha





Leave Your Comments