Samsung to showcase new Exynos chip on January 12



Ahead of the Galaxy S21 series launch, Samsung will host a virtual event on January 12. The event will see the launch of a new Exynos processor. Even as Samsung has not disclosed the chip name and its other details, reports suggest it will be Exynos 2100, which will power the premium S series. "On January 12, Samsung Electronics will reveal a whole new Exynos processor that redefines the standard for premium mobile experiences at Samsung Exynos On 2021, a special broadcast event," said Samsung in its invitation.







The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel, and Newsroom and Exynos websites at 7.30 pm IST on January 12. Samsung's upcoming Exynos chip has garnered a lot of attention of late. The chipset will compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. Leaked benchmark results show the Exynos outperforms Qualcomm's 888.







Leakster Ice Universe in a tweet said that the Exynos 2100 scored 1089 points on the single-core test and 3963 points on multi-core test on Geekbench. Note that these are not the official benchmark results. According to a GSMArena report, Samsung's new chip will come with a new architecture that will consist of an ARM X1 Prime @2.91GHz core, 4x Cortex-A78 @2.81GHz cores. It will also have 4x Cortex-A55 @2.21GHz cores. Users can also expect other incremental performance enhancements in the chip.







That said, Samsung has traditionally offered two versions of its premium flagship phones. While some markets get the Qualcomm version, markets such as India get the Exynos version. Last year, there was a lot of debate over which version of the phone was better. Many experts called the Exynos 990 chipset, which powers the 2020 Galaxy S20 phones, as inferior to Qualcomm's equivalent Snapdragon 865 SoC. Samsung, however, maintained there was no difference in the performance. "





The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that's been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone," Samsung had told Sammobile in a statement.

Leave Your Comments