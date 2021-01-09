Double exposure in OPPO Reno5 to inspire 'Picture Life Together'



Global smart device brand, OPPO will launch is highly anticipated Reno series smartphone - Reno5 very recently. With the entire buzz surrounding OPPO Reno5 going on around, the global brand has come up with numerous improvements in its imaging sector, flaunting Double Exposure, Dual-view Video mode and many more. With intelligent light detection, this phone will render an astonishing smartphone photography experience, with a view to enhancing the versatility of the young generation.







For an astounding camera experience, OPPO Reno5 comes with innovative features which will overall increase the usability of the smartphone camera and produce better video effects with its crystal-clear camera. The phone will come with two distinct features - Double Exposure, Dual-view Video mode. The Double Exposure will enable to capture videos in two different artistic modes and blend into the background video, leading to fun and imaginative results. And the new Dual-view Video will enable to capture from the front and rear cameras simultaneously, giving the user more flexibility in shooting videos.







OPPO Reno5 comes with a 64MP rear quadcam matrix in its rear camera island and a 44MP ultra clear front camera. With Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System and AI Highlight Video, the phone is all set to take portrait video experience to a whole new level. This will enable the lens to automatically detect the ambient light in any situation even if it's dark and help the user capture astonishing photographs.







Furthermore, OPPO's powerful and user-friendly video editing app, SOLOOP, will be available on Reno5, which will facilitate with the option to edit videos using myriads of tools at your liberty. OPPO is planning to launch this remarkable technological marvel in the Bangladeshi market on January, 2021.



