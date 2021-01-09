'Huawei must focus on the development of Cloud'

Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei



Ren Zhengfei, CEO and founder, Huawei, has recently given a speech at the company's internal event where he has raised and discussed numerous critical topics of Huawei's operational activities. In his speech, he stated that Huawei has come to a stage where it needs to scale back its battlefront and concentrate on areas of strategic focus. He encouraged the employees to observe Amazon and Microsoft's activities while using the company's 30 years of experience on network building infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) categories. A combination of these will help the company to boost the Cloud service.





IaaS is the most flexible cloud services category that allows users to rent IT infrastructure servers and virtual machines, storage, networks, and operating systems on a pay-as-you-go basis. PaaS is a complete development and deployment environment in the cloud and does not provide much access to the operating system. Huawei's cloud businesses are experiencing intensified competition in various markets.







Huawei Cloud has introduced more than 200 services, and over 1.5 million developer uses it. Nearly 20,000 partners got involved with it too. Ren Zhengfei boosts the employees to go all out and strengthen Cloud services. Ren commented, "What we are discussing now is how to seize the opportunity of digitalization of government and enterprise, how to achieve better development in both, and how to achieve the world's leading position." Huawei is powerful in its hardware sector. Thus, Ren now wants the company to focus on and strengthen its software and application ecosystem.





However, the company has been tackling various barriers to develop on a bigger scale due to US sanctions. Consequently, Ren stated that the company would adjust its strategies accordingly and strengthen its services and products.To build a robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, the company must focus on three areas - connectivity, computing and enterprise storage, and Huawei Cloud.



