Published:  12:38 AM, 09 January 2021

Rahul Roy discharged from hospital

Rahul Roy discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has been discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai, after being treated there for over 45 days following a brain stroke. Rahul had to be airlifted to Mumbai after he suffered from aphasia -- a condition that robs a person of the ability to communicate -- post the brain stroke in November while shooting for his upcoming film in the hill town of Kargil in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. The 52-year-old actor was discharged from Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital on Wednesday evening, a doctor said.  "

He is delighted to be back home. His physio and speech therapy will continue. It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months," his brother-in-law Romeer Sen told the local media in Mumbai. Kashmir has been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan for over six decades. And in Kargil, India and Pakistan fought a major war in 1999, after Islamabad sent its Army to occupy military posts the Indian troops had vacated in the months of snow.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »