'Nation got emancipation after Bangabandhu returned home'



The Bengali nation got real freedom after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home on January 10, 1972, said Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Haque. He was speaking as the chief guest at an views-exchange meeting at the National Press Club on Friday marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.





The minister said, "Despite the victory against Pakistan on December 16, 1971, the Bengali nation did not get a real taste of independence as Bangabandhu was imprisoned in Pakistan…after being freed from prison in Pakistan on January 8, 1972, he came to Bangladesh on January 10 and the Bengali nation got a real taste of liberation." "All the information of the Liberation War, all the events must be properly presented to the nation," he said.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russell, former Information Adviser to the Prime Minister and Editor of Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, BJRF President BirMuktijoddha Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan, freedom fighter Abdus Sattar Mia and labor leader Osman Ali spoke on the occasion.





