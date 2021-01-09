We don't want to be in news over police brutality: IGP





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has said that we don't want to be in news over police brutality.He was addressing as the chief guest the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) at Segunbagicha in Dhaka on Friday.





"Initially, I was working on motivational activities and discipline and the second thing is we do not want 'brutality' in the policing. We don't want news about police brutality in newspapers. We don't want to be in news," the police chief said.





Benazir Ahmed said, "I believe that not muscle power but service and proper use of law can keep the society normal." Police have a lot of legal powers, Dr Benazir said, adding: "Why they would apply muscle power? Police will have to use merit, conscience and the power of law." The IGP said, "I want to encourage for good works and journalists will publish objective news on police members who commit misdeeds."





He said that journalists could motivate crores of people and they can mould opinions, which can change the destination and speed of the society."As builders of opinion, you can reach the hearts of millions of people in a moment, we expect that you will be fully aware about the power of your pen," Dr Benazir said.





The IGP said, "If anyone in our police force commits any offence, he experiences extreme cruelty as disciplinary actions are taken strictly. Again, if he needs help for any good job, then we try our best."





Dr Benazir Ahmed said police is working hard against drugs and if any drug addict is found in police force he is ousted from the force.He said randomly dope test is being conducted at all levels of the police force. "We want to clean our house… we want to implement 'zero tolerance."The AGM was chaired by President of CRAB Abul Khair, while Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was present as the special guest.





