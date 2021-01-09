Hasina's speech nothing but misleading: BNP



BNP on Friday turned down Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's address to the nation as a "black document of falsehood"."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of midnight's authoritarian government has blatantly lied in her address to the nation yesterday (Thursday). Her misleading speech is nothing more than blunt rhetoric," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, reports UNB.





He said, "We want to make it clear that the statements made by the Prime Minister on so-called development of the country, improving the lifestyle of people, economic progress, bringing positive changes in the health sector, ensuring the rule of law and taking a stance against corruption are black documents of lies. People have rejected it with hatred."





The Prime Minister addressed the nation on Thursday evening marking the second anniversary of the incumbent government.Rizvi said the Awami League-government has turned the country into a "den of corrupt people" while Tk nine lakh crore has been siphoned off in a decade, bankrupting the country's banks.He said the ruling party men plundered huge public money and built their second homes in different countries, including Canada. "That's why I say, no matter what speech the Prime Minister gives, she earned a bad name of an autocrat in the world."





The BNP leader alleged that Awami League imposed a 'rule of darkness' over the last one decade by resorting to exploitation, oppression, killing, enforced disappearance and plundering."All the state organizations have been destroyed only to satisfy the desire for power of only one person.





In fact, Bangladesh has gone through a decade of annihilation of democracy, deprivation of the right to vote, widespread incidents of murder, abduction, enforced disappearance, rape, money laundering, corruption, looting, criminalization and misrule," he observed.Rizvi said Awami League is using the slogan of "so-called" development to fool people by deporting justice, equality, human rights and the spirit of the Liberation War.







