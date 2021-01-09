'PM's address record of achievements'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has described Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's address to the nation as objective record of the country's unprecedented development and achievements in socio-economic and other sectors over the last 12 years.He was addressing a press conference at his official residence in the city on Friday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's address portrayed the real pictures from the daily life of the people. It also presented the framework to build a prosperous Bangladesh in continuation of the development."







Terming the address as a time-befitting one, he said the prime minister's address is a brief picture of visible progress of living standard of the people in the last one era.He said per capita income was $625 in 2008 but now it stood at $2064 while the poverty rate declined from 41.5 percent to 20 percent and extreme poverty rate from 22 percent to 11 percent.







