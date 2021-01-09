Kim vows to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said the US is his country's "biggest enemy" and that he does not expect Washington to change its policy toward Pyongyang - whoever is president.





Addressing a rare congress of his ruling Workers' Party, Mr Kim also pledged to expand North Korea's nuclear weapons arsenal and military potential.





He said that plans for a nuclear submarine were almost complete.





His comments come as US President-elect Joe Biden prepares to takes office.





Analysts suggest Mr Kim's remarks are an effort to apply pressure on the incoming government, with Mr Biden set to be sworn in on 20 January.





Mr Kim enjoyed a warm rapport with outgoing US President Donald Trump, even if little concrete progress was made on negotiations over North Korea's nuclear program.





In his latest address to the Workers' Party - only the eighth congress in its history - Mr Kim said Pyongyang did not intend to use its nuclear weapons unless "hostile forces" were planning to use them against North Korea first.





He said the US was his country's "biggest obstacle for our revolution and our biggest enemy... no matter who is in power, the true nature of its policy against North Korea will never change," state news agency KCNA reported.





Earlier this week, Mr Kim admitted that his five-year economic plan for the isolated country failed to meet its targets in "almost every sector".





North Korea closed its borders last January to prevent the spread of Covid-19, despite claiming to have no cases of the virus.





Trade between the two has plummeted by about 80%. Typhoons and floods have devastated homes and crops in North Korea, which remains under strict international sanctions, including over its nuclear program.

Leave Your Comments