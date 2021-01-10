Worldwide waffling





Digital security experts are raising the alarm over Wednesday's breach of the US Capitol, which not only threatened lawmakers' physical safety but also created potential national security and intelligence risks, they say. As rioters stormed the Capitol building, they broke into congressional offices, ransacked papers and in at least one case, stole a laptop, according to a video shared on Twitter by Sen. Jeff Merkley. Merkley's office wasn't the only one robbed, according to authorities. On a call with reporters Thursday afternoon, US officials said multiple senators' offices were hit.











When Elena Parisi, an engineer, left Italy at age 22 to pursue a career in London five years ago, she joined the vast ranks of talented Italians escaping a sluggish job market and lack of opportunities at home to find work abroad.







But in the past year, as the coronavirus pandemic forced employees around the world to work from home, Ms. Parisi, like many of her compatriots, seized on the opportunity to really go home, to Italy. In between Zoom meetings and her other work for a recycling company in London, she took long strolls on the beach near her family's home in Palermo, Sicily, and talked recipes at dawn with vendors in the local market.











Mercedes-Benz has decided to make its vehicles costlier in India because of depreciating currency and rising input costs. Its cars will become expensive by up to ?15 lakh. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy by impacting a vast number of businesses. These far-reaching financial effects of COVID-19 have not spared the automakers in India. The pandemic has hampered the global supply chain, leading to increased input costs. This is further worsened by the depreciation of the Indian currency.











Two fishermen have rescued a naked fugitive who they found sitting on a tree branch in Australian crocodile habitat. Cam Faust said Wednesday he and fellow recreational fisher Kev Joiner heard Luke Voskresensky, 40, yell for help on Sunday as they set crab traps from their dinghy in mangroves on the outskirts of the northern city of Darwin.







Faust said Voskresensky - who was covered in mud, cuts and insect bites - had explained that he had been lost for four days, survived by eating snails and had used his clothes "for bits and pieces over the way." "It didn't make sense to us," Faust said, referring to the explanation for his nudity. "He had a nest made up in the tree, and he was only laying a meter (39 inches) above the water and there were crocs in the water so he has done well to survive."





