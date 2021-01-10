BREB working to build up Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla

BREB Chairman Major General (Retd) Moin Uddin



Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has been making the best of its efforts to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to build up Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal). Bangabandhu's capable daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken up strong initiatives to develop the country in all sectors and she has succeeded to a remarkable extent.





BREB has meanwhile fully electrified 462 upazilas. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has virtually inaugurated the electrification of 288 upazilas while electrification of another 173 upazilas was accomplished in December 2020. BREB firmly believes that all the villages of Bangladesh will be brought under electrification within Mujib Borsho.





BREB has installed Digital Information Centers across 4554 unions to enable people to exchange information. Electricity has been provided to 2,51,289 educational institutions in the rural areas including 56,172 primary schools. In this way BREB has facilitated the expansion of academic learning in the villages of Bangladesh.





BREB is the trailblazer in terms of the use of solar power in the villages of Bangladesh. Millions of rural families have got electric supply by means of solar power. Moreover, BREB has worked out plans to impart vocational and technical trainings to 23,100 jobless youths within Mujib Borsho. BREB aims to train up 57,620 youths in this way by 2024. BREB believes that electrification is essential to expedite socio-economic advancement. For this reason, BREB has been working relentlessly to spread electrification throughout the rural areas of Bangladesh.



