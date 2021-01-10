DSCC to hold 'Shakrain Festival' on Jan 14



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will organize a 'Shakrain Festival', a kite festival, for the first time in DSCC areas on January 14 next.The festival, with the slogan 'Let's fly a kite, Cherish tradition (Esho Orai Ghuri, Oitijjo Lalon Kori)' will be held simultaneously in 75 wards of the Dhaka South City Corporation at the initiative of the Standing Committee on Sports and Cultural Affairs of the Corporation, a DSCC press release said here today. The festival will start at 2 pm and continue till 8 pm, the release added. Preliminary preparations have already been completed to make the event a success.





As part of the event, 75 councillors from 75 wards of the South City Corporation and 25 women councillors from the reserved seats will be provided 100 kites each by the committee. The councilors will then distribute the kites among the people of the respective wards, who will fly the kites from the ground fixed by the committee.

