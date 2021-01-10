Blankets distributed in Ishwardi



Blankets have been distributed among helpless and uprooted people in Ishwardi at the initiative of Nadira Yasmin Jolly, Member of Parliament for the reserved women's seat. Valiant freedom fighter Nuruzzaman Biswas, Member of Parliament for Pabna-4 constituency was the chief guest while distributing blankets at Ishwardi Railway Booking Office late on Friday night. Nadira Yasmin Jolly MP said the blanket is being distributed as a gift to the Prime Minister so that no one in the country suffers in winter during the government of Sheikh Hasina.







Pabna District Awami League Women's Affairs Secretary Mahjebin Shirin Pia, Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Syed Ali Jiru, Krishka League Joint Convener Murad Ali Malitha, Ishwardi Industries and Merchants Association President Shafiqul Islam Bachchu, Press Club President Swapan Kumar Kundu, General Secretary Abdul Baten. Touhiduzzaman Dolan Biswas, former BCL president Jubayer Biswas, BCL leader Mostafizur Rahman Tufan and others were present.









---Swapan Kumar Kundu, Ishwardi

