Slams 'illegal' DSCC eviction drive



Sayeed Khokon, former Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has claimed that Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, existing Mayor of the DSCC has lost all his credentials to remain in the post.He was speaking at a rally in the capital on Saturday and said, "The Mayor has been giving speeches against corruptions since he took the post, but I want to ask him-firstly free yourself from corruption in order to create a graft-free administration-before pointing at others," said Khokon.





He went to allege that Taposh had amassed hundreds of crores taka of DSCC and transferred them to Madhumoti Bank and invested more in different people and companies. On the other hand, needy officials and staff of the DSCC are not getting wages for months, he added, claiming that different development projects of DSCC were shut due to lack of money.



"Through all this works, Taposh has lost his credibility to remain mayor anymore, according to the section 9 (2) of City Corporation Act 2009," the former mayor said. On December 8, DSCC authorities demolished over 250 illegal shops out of 911 at Fulbaria Super Market-2, as it launched an eviction drive braving the obstacles posed by the shop owners.





The Mayor decided to launch the eviction drive following the report of a committee that 911 shops were set up illegally at Fulbaria Super Market-2 behind Nagar Bhaban. The shop owners claimed that the previous DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon allotted these shops in exchange for a large sum of money."After getting order from the High Court and taking decision in the board meeting, we amended the market designs, collected arrear rents and decided to permit legal operation of business," he said.





But without any prior notice, DSCC authorities demolished the shops bringing thousands of shop owners and staffs to the streets, Khokon said. "Current Nagar administration doesn't bother with any rational demands of city dwellers," Khokon said, requesting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to rehabilitate the displaced traders.





