Stop talking about freedom of speech: Joy



Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday asked the 'western embassies' in Dhaka, including the United States embassy, to stop issuing 'hypocritical statements' regarding freedom of speech in Bangladesh in future.





'I want the US Embassy in Dhaka, as well as other western embassies to take note of this post. We do not want to see hypocritical statements from you in the future regarding freedom of speech in Bangladesh anymore,' Joy, also honourary adviser to the prime minister on information and communication technology, said in a facebook post published on his verified facebook page.





Joy made the statement after the Twitter and several other social media in the US banned the accounts of president Donald Trump and several other people on allegations of spreading falsehood that led to violence.







For all of those who complain about Bangladesh's Digital Security Act, Joy said, in the US the government allowed the private companies to dictate. 'In Bangladesh we believe that it should not be up to private companies, but up to the courts to decide,' he said, adding, 'Everyone has the right to freedom of speech, but that freedom ends when you spread falsehoods that end up hurting others. No one has the right to hurt others.'







