'AL, BNP have imposed autocracy on people'

Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader speaks at a program at his party office in the capital on Saturday. -AA



Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has blamed Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for imposing autocracy on the country's people.Golam Mohammad Quader made this remark on Saturday at Jatiya Party's office in the capital while addressing a party meeting. He said that late president Hussain Muhammad Ershad used his power in light of the constitution while he was the head of the state.





However, after 1991 Awami League and BNP ran the country in an autocratic way, he further said. He stated that corruption has increased in the country due to the government's lack of accountability. According to Golam Mohammad Quader, many leaders of Awami League and BNP have become filthy rich overnight.



Golam Mohammad Quader recalled that Hussain Muhammad Ershad handed over power in 1990 in the right way. The caretaker government of that time did not do justice to Hussain Muhammad Ershad, Golam Mohammad Quader complained. Hussain Muhammad Ershad was unduly arrested and imprisoned at that time, Golam Mohammad Quader added. Still Hussain Mohammad Ershad won in the elections in 5 constituencies twice, Golam Mohammad Quader told reporters.



Golam Mohammad Quader said that Hussain Muhammad Ershad won in all his elections. No conspiracy or repression could isolate him from the country's people, Golam Mohammad Quader commented. He asserted that Jatiya Party has been working hard to implement Hussain Muhammad Ershad's dream of building up a country free of corruption, hunger and poverty.



Jatiya Party Secretary General Zia Uddin Ahmed Bablu said that the incidence of rape has disgracefully mounted in Bangladesh. He called upon the government to take up strong initiatives to ensure the safety of everyone in the country including women.







Leave Your Comments