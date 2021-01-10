Reasons behind whitening

Representational image. -Collected



According to National Board of Revenue (NBR), 7445 taxpayers have paid taxes of around 940 crore taka during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year to whiten 10, 220 crore taka of black money. This is an unprecedented phenomenon in Bangladesh's history. So much undisclosed money was never legalized in the past years. It has added approximately 1 thousand crore taka to the country's exchequer.





Hafiz Ahmed Murshed, Member of NBR Tax Administration and Human Resource Department said that this fiscal year's budget has passed a particular law regarding the procedure of whitening black money. Earlier on the owners of unexposed money had no idea how they would legitimize their undisclosed money but this year the new law about unshown money has encouraged the owners of black money to whiten their money in a legal way. In terms of this law, no government organization will raise any questions about the source of this money.







Economist Nazneen Ahmed told journalists that the owners of black money can whiten their assets like plots and flats. They can also whiten fixed deposit receipts (FDR). NBR officials said that these special privileges have been given this time to deal with the economic impact of Covid 19 pandemic.





NBR informed that since independence till 2017 nearly 18 thousand crore taka of undisclosed money was whitened. Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) stated through a research that black money accounts for 10% to 38% of Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP). Professor Saima Haque Bidisha of Economics Department, Dhaka University remarked that this year there was less opportunity to launder money abroad due to the outbreak of coronavirus which is another reason behind whitening black money in such a huge amount.



NBR officials, income tax lawyers and tax experts have commented that a large portion of undisclosed money belongs to physicians, engineers, teachers and NGO officials. Black money is also generated through bribery, corruption, illegal money transfer, over invoicing, under invoicing etcetera. Financial experts have said that a big part of defaulted loans is laundered overseas from Bangladesh and thus this money becomes black money.



Economist Dr. Fahmida Khatun expressed the opinion that most of the black money is invested to buy flats, apartments and purchasing shares in stock markets. Giving chances to whiten black money is something like an injustice to honest taxpayers, Dr. Fahmida Khatun further said. Most of the economists say that the advantage of whitening black money is detrimental to the country's economy in the long run which is why such opportunities should not be given all the time.











----BBC







Leave Your Comments