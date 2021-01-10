West Indies in Dhaka for series against Bangladesh

The West Indies team took a Covid-19 test before departing for Bangladesh. And one cricketer, who tested positive, was left out from the squad what was announced earlier.





After arriving in Dhaka, all the members of the touring team undergo another Covid-19 test and maintain a strict three-day in-room quarantine.





After that, they will undergo another test. Those who will test negative will get the chance to join the intra-squad training program for the next four days. After the seven days, they will undergo another Covid-19 test in Bangladesh.