West Indies in Dhaka for series against Bangladesh

The West Indies have arrived in Dhaka to play three ODIs and two Tests. The Caribbeans landed at Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday at 10:35 a.m. on an Emirates Airlines flight.
The West Indies team took a Covid-19 test before departing for Bangladesh. And one cricketer, who tested positive, was left out from the squad what was announced earlier.
After arriving in Dhaka, all the members of the touring team undergo another Covid-19 test and maintain a strict three-day in-room quarantine.
After that, they will undergo another test. Those who will test negative will get the chance to join the intra-squad training program for the next four days. After the seven days, they will undergo another Covid-19 test in Bangladesh.
The series will begin with the first ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on January 20, while the second ODI will also take place at the same venue on January 22. The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Chattogram on January 25.
After that, both teams will lock horns in two Tests.
At least 12 regular members of West Indies team have decided to stay out of this series due to concern over Covid-19 situation of Bangladesh.
West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican
West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr.
