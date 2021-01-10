40 BNP men sued for 'threatening to oust govt’





A case was filed against 40 leaders and activists of BNP for threatening to oust government through an armed movement.





AKM Shamsuzzaman Chowdhury, president of Patiya upazila unit Awami League, filed the case at Patiya Police Station on Saturday midnight, said Officer-in-Charge Rezaul Karim Majumdar.





BNP leaders Enamul Haque Enam, Khorshed Alam, Mafzal Ahmed, Khalilur Rahman Babu, Abdul Monaf, Nurul Absar, Tariqul Islam, and Mohammad Yusuf were among the accused.





According to the case statement, Enam was elected convener of the Patiya upazila unit of BNP. During a views exchange meeting with the leaders and activists of BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, he made some provocative remarks, calling for "ousting government" and urging activists to be "prepared with firearms and sticks".





"We need firearms and sticks to oust the government. No one will be allowed to join the movement unarmed because those who are leading the country are robbers and we should be united to oust the government. If any of us is attacked by the government, you (BNP men) will have to attack them together. Don't panic, our government will come to power," he was quoted as saying in the case statement.-UNB

