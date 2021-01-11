Worldwide waffling





After President Trump incited a mob of his supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, Congress is once again weighing whether to impeach him, this time with only days remaining in his term. It is an extraordinary circumstance raising political, constitutional and logistical questions rarely contemplated in American history. No president has ever been impeached twice or in his waning days in office, and none has ever been convicted.









SARS-COV-2 virus is here to stay, hence those refusing to be vaccinated or not having access to an effective vaccine, will remain susceptible to infection. The infection will persist in the human population at a lower intensity called the endemic phase. However, future virus waves can be averted if vaccination of the population is initiated soon, say public health experts. "





We still see around 20,000 new cases every day at the national level and over 300 in Telangana. Subsequent waves will depend on proportion of the population with antibodies to COVID and the time it takes for antibodies to disappear and the population becoming vulnerable again," asserts Public Health Foundation of India's Indian Institute of Public Health-Hyderabad Director Dr. G.V.S. Murthy.





Troops rescued trapped drivers from their vehicles on Saturday as heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across Spain. "Owing to the forecast of snow and for security, Madrid Barajas airport will remain closed throughout Saturday," Aena, which controls the country's airports, said in a tweet. The airport was closed on Friday night after the rare blizzard made flying impossible. At least 50 flights to Madrid, Malaga, Tenerife and Ceuta, a Spanish territory in north Africa, were cancelled, Aena said.











As netizens continue to troll WhatsApp over its updated privacy policy, messaging app Telegram too joined the fun, taking a jibe at the messaging app and its parent company Facebook. It's epic tweet is now winning the internet. Using the popular two Spider-Man meme pointing at each other, Telegram superimposed the logos of Facebook and WhatsApp on the superheroes' faces to join many as the two platforms are facing severe backlash on social media.





This tweet comes after WhatsApp announced earlier this week a revision to its privacy policy signalling further integration with Facebook over data sharing. However, the trolling didn't just end there with a tweet. Following the hilarious post on Twitter, the platform's founder and CEO Pavel Durov on his Telegram channel also published a blog continuing the jibe.









Leave Your Comments