What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent". The photo has already received 7.2k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "wow nice appu" Md Layek Ahmed, fb









Popular actress Pori Moni posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Do you know her?". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very nice" Shahinur Akter, fb









Facebook user Mohammad Hedayet Sarker posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Excellent!" Asamanj Maiti, fb









Bangladeshi actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 7.2k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks amazing" MD Robiul Islam Robin, fb





Leave Your Comments