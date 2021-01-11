BSMRMU distributes winter clothes



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) distributed winter clothes among the students of two madrasa in mirpur near the university campus in the capital city maintaining proper social distancing.







Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal (retd) was present on the occasion and distributed winter clothes and blankets. Treasurer, Registrar, Dean and Officers were also present. Winter clothes and blankets were distributed among a total of 400 students.

