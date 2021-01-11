Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day observed at CoU



Comilla University (CoU) was observed on Sunday the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due dignity. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Emran Kabir Chowdhury offered a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu. Treasurer Professor Md Asaduzzaman, Registrar Prof Md Abu Taher, deans of various faculties, president of Teachers Association, proctor, teachers, students, officers and staff were present on the occasion.





Earlier in the morning, a joyous rally was held, which started from the administrative building of the university and ended at the foot of the portrait of Bangabandhu parading the campus. A short discussion meeting was held at the foot of the portrait of Bangabandhu. Vice-Chancellor Prof Emran Kabir Chowdhury called upon all to follow the ideals of Bangabandhu and properly fulfill their responsibilities to take Comilla University forward.





---Tanvir Ahmed Rasel, CoU

