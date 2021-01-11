Trump's last kick on American Democracy?

Outgoing US President Donald Trump.





The recent events in Washington indicate the future of not only American democracy but western democracy also. Donald Trump's role as the outgoing President of the country reminds us of the activities of two African dictators - Emperor Bokassa and Idi Amin. Trump's role has been much worse than them. He was the leader of American democracy, a democracy which has been the guiding force for the western world. Long ago Westminster democracy was the model for the entire democratic world. After the Second World War, America took that position and Washington was the citadel of modern democracy.







Donald Trump, a megalomaniac President of America, not only denied his defeat in the presidential election of 2020, but tried to strike it down like Bokassa and Idi Amin. It is unthinkable that four people were killed in police firing and the Capital of the United States is now under curfew. Mob riots, coups, curfews are the symptoms of the disease that plagues Afro-Asian 'democracies'. Nobody thought that this disease could attack the most powerful democracy in the world. It is an irony of fate that after the Second World War, America which through its powerful intelligence service CIA, has destroyed democracy in almost all the countries in Asia and Africa now faces the Frankenstein itself. America thwarted the journey of these small countries to establish their democracy and not only crippled democracy but killed its leaders also - from Allende to Sheikh Mujib.





Nicholas Kristof, a famous journalist and commentator of The New York Times on Thursday (07 January 2021) observed in the said paper, "Wednesday was a horrifying and shameful moment in the American history. I have covered attempted coups in many countries around the world and now, I am finally covering one in the United States." Kristof observed that he covered many attempted coups in many countries, but now he was witnessing the same in his country. Wednesday's event was no less than an attempted coup by Trump with the help of unruly mobs.







Trump himself instigated them to attack the House of the Congress, Capitol and even conspired to impose martial law in America. It was clear that the Washington police is under his control not the military, though he is the Commander in Chief of the army by virtue of his position as the president of the United States. It was rumoured that he could not invite the army as he is now an outgoing President and both Congress and Senate strongly opposed military involvement in politics. Still Mike Gallagher, a Republican representative from Wisconsin tweeted that America is now an absolute 'Banana Republic'. The commentator from The New York Times also strongly condemned the role of police.







He complained that the police allowed the pro-Trump mobs to overrun the security barriers and invade the Senate and House chambers. He pointed out that these rioters encountered minimal police resistance as opposed to the harsh response meted out to the black-lives-matters protesters. He further commented- "The pro-Trump rioters attacked not a building but a constitution, an electoral system, and our democratic process. They humiliated the United States before the world and left America's enemies chortling."





I am not shocked at the debacle of American democracy. It was long expected. There is a proverb - What you do to others, it ultimately comes back to you. What America has done to other new and weak democracies by overthrowing their governments and killing their leaders are coming back to them now. Though Trump has declared that he will transfer power peacefully to Joe Biden on 20th January, the danger is not over yet. America may survive the crisis this time and Donald Trump will leave White House, but he has racist white support behind him and he will continue to conspire and destabilize American Unity. Now this Fascist forces will become more powerful rendering support to Trump. It is the ordinary citizens of America who voted out Trump from power. But after the failure of attempted coup Trump will steer agitation after agitation remaining outside of the White House, He has money, support and propaganda machine. Like Hitler he will use these weapons and like Nazism, Trump's 'America First' mantra will mislead a large number of the American white, young generation. In the next American Presidential election if a pro-Trump candidate or even the daughter of Trump make a comeback to The White House, I will not be surprised.





History repeats itself, but many people fear that this time the history of Russia may repeat in America. America wanted to dismember Soviet Union. CIA-recruited Yeltsin took over power with American support and tried to demolish the Soviet Parliament, because the parliament did not approve his rule. Yeltsin ordered his army to surround the parliament and cut off all food supplies to them for several days, Even the electricity and water connections were cut off. At last the hungry parliament members were forced to vote for Yeltsin. American papers and politicians praised Yeltsin's action as great reform. Now this 'manna' has come to the Americans and they have to eat it, though it may now taste bitter.







Why did Trump try to create disorder in the American Capital and tried to establish a mob rule? Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times comments that there is still danger of new conspiracy by Trump. He wrote, "There has been whispers that Trump might try to take advantage of the disorder at home or create a crisis abroad by invoking the Insurrection Act and deploying military forces to interrupt the presidential transition. We should all be in alert and remember the warning of every living former US defence secretary that the military should stay out of such crisis". Others say after failing to take advantage at home, Trump may create crisis abroad and hinder the transfer of power.







The probabilities are that he might bomb Iran, escalate the Middle-east war and try to remain in power on an emergency basis. These possibilities of the mad adventure of Trump has been acknowledged by Iran. Tehran has ordered full preparation to confront this bombing. Joe Biden has been formally accepted by Congress as President. Trump's last hope has been dashed and he declared that he will transfer power peacefully. But nobody believes him. Observers fear that he has not shown his trump cards yet. If Biden, after taking the power do not go for the trial of Trump and take a hard line against white Fascism, then his victory will not last long. Trump will go, but Trumpism will remain in America and grow stronger.



The writer is a prominent journalist based in

the United Kingdom.

