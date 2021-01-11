Hicham, Angela win elite competition

Morocco's Hicham Laqouahi touches the finishing line to win the marathon in elite group of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon at Hatirjheel on Sunday. - Courtesy



Morocco's Hicham Laqouahi clinched the men's elite competition while Kenya's Angela Jim Asunde won the women's elite competition of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon on Sunday.







Hicham took two hours 10 minutes and 40 seconds to finish his run while Angela took two hours 29 minutes four seconds to finish the marathon, running 42.195 kilometres from Army Stadium that ended in Hatirjheel.







More than 200 runners in Dhaka have taken part in the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon", marking the father of the nation's Homecoming Day, the landmark day when he stepped back into the independent country he carved out from Pakistan.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the event at 6 am at Dhaka Army Stadium on Sunday. "Bangabandhu Marathon is the biggest sporting event globally in 2021. This event will be a milestone in the arena of sports," he said.





Besides Bangladeshi participants, runners from France, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bahrain, Belarus, Ukraine and Morocco and at least 37 athletes from Maldives, Nepal, India, Lesotho and Spain are taking part in the marathon.The home minister thanked the National Implementation Committee on Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Armed Forces, Bangladesh Athletics Federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association for organising the marathon.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell was also present at the inauguration ceremony.The event has been divided into three categories -- the full marathon, half marathon and digital marathon.As many as 100 runners from home and abroad are taking part in the 42.195-km full marathon while 100 are running the 21.097-km half marathon.

