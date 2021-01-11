West Indies in town

The West Indies contigenent get their belongings sanitized in Dhaka on Sunday morning. -BCB



West Indies became the first International team to arrive in Bangladesh since the Covid-19 outbreak when a 38-member contingent reached in Dhaka on Sunday.All of the West Indian players, who were called up for the Test and ODI squad arrived together, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials said. The Caribbean side will play two Tests and three-match ODI series, which will be Bangladesh's first International series in the pandemic time.





The Covid-19 already had a direct effect on the tour after West Indies fast bowler Romario Shepherd, who was part of the tourists' ODI squad, returned a positive result in Guyana prior to their departure. Keon Harding, the 24-year-old Barbados fast bowler was named as Shepherd's replacement, making it nine uncapped players in the 15-man ODI squad.





The team had already weakened significantly because of the absence of 12 first choice players. Amongst the 12, a total of 10 players including the Test captain Jason Holder and limited-overs captain Keiron Pollard declined the opportunity to tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.







The list also included Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.Cricket West Indies Covid-19 policy allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player's own safety fears or concerns.





The West Indies contingent will undergo Covid-19 tests, after which they will isolate themselves in their hotel rooms for the first three days before being tested again; if they test negative on both tests, they will be allowed to train from the fourth day, the BCB officials said. West Indies will play an inter-squad warm-up one-day at the BKSP ground in Savar on January 18 before the first ODI on January 20. After seven days, they will go through a third round of Covid-19 and also once before the start of the ODI series.





BCB will provide them support staff and net bowlers after they clear all of the testing process. The test will go on and on indeed as BCB is determined to keep everything under control. The West Indies team include a Covid-19 expert also who has the power to cancel the tour at any time if there is any irregularity to maintain the Covid-19 protocol.





Both sides will also be tested upon arrival in Chattogram for the third ODI on January 23, and there will be more testing before and during the Test series, which is scheduled for next month. Bangladesh had already organized two tournaments-BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup successfully.





The BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said in the light of the experience of organizing two tournaments, keeping large numbers of the people in bio-bubble, they now knew well how it works and what to expect."We are very serious about the series. We have scrutinized everything in and outs and made it sure there would be no loopholes. The bio-bubble will be maintained strictly. There will be no compromise with it," Akram told the media on Sunday.





This will be Bangladesh's first International series since Zimbabwe visited the country in February-March last year. "We have many series coming up at home and away. So we have to cope with the new normal of cricket. The cricketers are aware of it," Akram added.





The first ODI of the three-match series is on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second ODI is on January 22 at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will be held on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





Before the two-match Test series, the tourists will play a three-day warm-up match against BCB XI which is at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on January 29-31. The first Test of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3-7. The second and the second and final Test is on February 11-15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.The visitors will undergo the final Covid-19 test before leaving the country on January 16.





West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.







West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.



