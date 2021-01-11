'Middlemen hired for vaccine import'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the government has 'hired middlemen' in the procurement of coronavirus vaccine to indulge in corruption."The government has hired middlemen for procuring the vaccine instead of directly buying it only to indulge in corruption. This move has created a scope of plundering public money through different tricks," he said.





Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul also accused the government of commenting on a criminal and immoral act by recruiting middlemen who are holding the office of benefits, reports UNB.





"The meeting of our BNP National Standing Committee considers that the involvement of a person who is holding the government's office of benefits in the vaccine procurement is an illegal and offensive act," he said.The BNP leader said the government's coronavirus vaccine procurement process is not clear to people. "It's now uncertain whether people will get the vaccine or not due to nepotism, corruption and obscurity in the process of importing the lifesaving vaccine."





He said their party is deeply worried like the country's people about the arrival of the vaccine in the country as the government has so far not been able to set a specific time to receive it here."There's still no confirmation that we'll get the vaccine from India as the Indian High Commissioner has said their country will decide it after meeting the local demand. Their foreign secretary also made a similar comment," the BNP leader observed.





