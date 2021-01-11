

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the communal forces must be resisted to build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He came up with the remarks after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "In the struggle for emancipation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have come a long way on the highway of development." The communal forces still stand against consolidation of the country's victory and that is why those forces must be defeated to sustain "our victory", he further said.He said with the combined efforts of the people, the Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla will be built by resisting the communal forces.







