Anti-nation quarters failed: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the vested quarters who tried to foil Bangladesh's independence have now failed. "Those who tried to foil independence have now failed," she said.The Prime Minister said this while virtually addressing a discussion marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from her official residence Ganabhaban, reports UNB. Awami League organized the discussion at its central office at 23 Bangabandhu

On January 10, 1972, Bangabandhu had returned to the independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months of captivity in a Pakistan jail. He was subjected to inhuman torture in the jail where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial.





Sheikh Hasina said that as the anti-liberation and defeated forces did not want that the people of Bangladesh will roam across the globe with their heads high and dignity and they killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."That was not the end, they kept generations after generations far from the ideologies of the Liberation War, they deprived them of knowing the real history of the country," she said.





She vowed to further advance the country maintaining its achievements as an independent country and dignity."We will build developed and prosperous Golden Bengal that the Father of the Nation dreamt of," she said.She mentioned that so far it is the Awami League that could give something to the country, because it walks with the ideologies of the Father of the Nation.





"We are taking the country keeping his (Father of the Nation) ideologies in front of us," she said.The Prime Minister said that the main aim of the party is to ensure welfare of the nation for which Bangabandhu sacrificed his life, and provide beautiful life to people."This is our aim and we are working keeping that aim in our mind," she said.





She mentioned various plans of the government including Vision 2021, Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100 and said that these have to be implemented for advancing the country."Besides, keeping the country free from militancy and terrorism, we will build the country as Golden Bengal making it free from hunger and poverty and imbued with the spirit of non-communalism, this is our commitment on this day," she said adding that this nation will advance in the world arena keeping its head high.





Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, the Prime Minister said that the government has taken all necessary steps toprocure vaccine and it will come.She urged all to maintain health guidelines to keep them safe from this deadly virus."The virus affected us mostly in March last, so at that time there might be another wave," she said.





The Prime Minister briefly described the life, struggle and sacrifice of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the country and its people. AL general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome speech at the program from 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.





AL presidium members Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, AL Joint-General Secretary Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, AL Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and SM Kamal Hossain, AL Secretary of Science and Technology Affairs Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, AL Secretary of Health and Population Affairs Dr. Rokeya Sultana, Dhaka South unit of AL president Abu Ahammad Mannafi, Dhaka North unit of AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, Dhaka South unit of AL general secretary Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Dhaka North unit of AL general secretary SM Mannan Kochi also spoke.





