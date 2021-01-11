Indonesia’s landslides missing tally reaches to 27 with 13 deaths













The number of missing persons rose to 27 as landslides struck Indonesia’s West Java province over the weekend, and the death toll remained 13, a senior disaster official said on Monday.





Heavy rains were blamed for the natural disaster at Cihanjuan village of Sumedang district on Saturday, Head of the Emergency Unit of the Provincial Disaster Management Agency Budi Budiman said.





“We have received reports that more people are missing after the landslides,” he told Xinhua via phone.

As many as 18 people suffered from injuries as the landslides destroyed 18 houses located in the slope of a hill, said Budiman.





Search and rescue activities for the victims resumed on Monday, and three units of heavy machinery equipment have been deployed, he said.





Still, the heavy rains which may occur suddenly amid the unstable soil condition at the hill have threatened the rescuers and slowed the rescue operation.

