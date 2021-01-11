‘We have to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu’

All have to work together to implement the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling Awami League lawmaker reserved for women.







She was addressing as the chief guest a discussion meeting organized by Awami League at upazila parishad auditorium in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday marking 49th Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu.







Chaired by Upazila Awami League convener Advocate Nazmul Hossain, the program was also attended by AL joint convener freedom fighter Advocate Abdur Rashed, freedom fighter AR Monowar Uddin Madan, upazila parishad vice chairmen Abu Hanif, Rokeya Begum and others. Upazila AL convening committee member Advocate Joynal Uddin Joy conducted the function.







Sheuly Azad MP, a member of the parliamentary standing committee on ministry of land, said, “Bangabandhu dreamt a Sonar Bangla. The independence of Bangladesh was fulfilled with the homecoming of Bangabandhu on January 10, 1972.”







She called upon the party leaders and activists to remain united.

