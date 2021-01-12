Beat policing helps reduce village clashes in Sarail: SP Anisur Rahman

Police services are being reached to the doorsteps of people due to beat policing program in Sarail resulting in decrease of clashes between villagers, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman.







He said these while addressing a beat policing rally at upazila headquarters in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Monday.







SP Anisur Rahman said, “Police remain in a strict position against village clashes, child marriage, eve-teasing and drugs. Criminals will never raise their ugly heads on the soil of Sarail.”







“The law and order situation in Sarail is now better than earlier. Incidents of clashes have reduced as people of Sarail provide assistance to police,” he further said.







SP Anisur Rahman called upon people to give information to police about criminals.







Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration & Crimes) Roish Uddin, Upazila Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Deputy Commander freedom fighter Anowar Hossain, Sarail Upazila Reporters’ Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Noagaon UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury also spoke at the program among others.







Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman conducted the program.

Leave Your Comments