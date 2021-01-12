Worldwide waffling





Eleanor Wadsworth, who was 103, was part of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), a civilian service that transported fighter aircraft and crew. The ATA Association said she was among 165 women who flew without radios or instrument flying instructions. Mrs Wadsworth, who lived in Bury St Edmunds, died in December after a month of illness. During the war, about 1,250 men and women from 25 countries transferred some 309,000 aircraft of 147 different types.











After the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the country's poultry industry, it is now reeling under the fresh threat of the bird flu infection. Due to the fear of bird flu, the sale of chicken and chicken products have been the worst-hit. Especially in north India, the poultry industry has been badly affected by ban on the transportation of hens from one state to another.





A delegation from the industry is scheduled to meet the central government on Sunday. The cases of bird flu in poultry chickens have so far been found only in Haryana while most of them have been found in wild birds or migratory birds elsewhere and some cases have also been found in poultry ducks.











A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil`s Amazonas state, Japan`s Health Ministry said on Sunday, in the latest instance the pandemic virus is evolving. A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases. "At the moment, there is no proof showing the new variant found in those from Brazil is high in infectiousness," Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a health ministry briefing.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12, announced the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function via video conferencing at 10:30 AM. "Three national winners of the Festival will also express their views during the event," informed the PMO.







Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union MoS (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju will also be present on the occasion. According to PMO, the objective of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is to hear the voice of youth between 18 and 25 years of age, who are allowed to vote and will join various careers in coming years, including public services.











