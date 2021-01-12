Rotary's welfare activities intensifies

Rotary Governor M Rubayet Hossain speaking at a function of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal in Dhaka on Sunday. -AA



Rotary Governor M Rubayet Hossain said that Rotary's philanthropic activities in the service of humanity during the corona crisis has intensified and will continue in the future. The Governor spoke at a function of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal in Dhaka on Sunday. Rotary Governor (Elect) Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi, Governor Nominee MA Wahab, Founder President of the Club Shirin Anis, President of the Club Mahfuzul Aziz (Sadi), Secretary, Adnan Bhuiyan were present, among others.



Leave Your Comments