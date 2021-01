Mohammad Golam Rasul, Manager (Conservation) (Supervising Engineer), Bibiana (3), 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plantof Bangladesh Power Development Board has died on Sunday. He was 55 years. Mohammad Golam Rasul joined the Power Development Board in 1994 as an Assistant Engineer. His burial was completed in Khulna on Monday after Asr. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

