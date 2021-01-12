JnU Youth Journalist Forum gets new body



Youth Journalist Forum of Jagannath University formed an 11-member fresh executive body for the next one year. Azizul Hoque of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) and Shagor Hossain of Ekushey Television have been made President and General Secretary respectively. A press release signed by the YJFB authority confirmed the matter on Sunday.







The other office bearers are- AMC Shahriar of Swadesh Da as Vice-President, Mamun Sheikh of Daily Janakantha as Joint Secretary, Apurbo Chowdhury of Amader Notun Somoy as Treasurer, Akramul Haq Erfan of Bangla Report as Organising Secretary, Minhajul Islam of Bhorer Dak as Office Secretary, Ashikul Islam of Daily Tritiyo Matra as Publicity Secretary. Three executive members are - Jannatul Ferdous Shimu of The Our Time, Yasir Arafat Sabuj of Daily Nowroj, and Humayra Habib Proma of Daily Prottoy.

