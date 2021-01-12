'Work together to increase contribution towards tourism'

Newly appointed Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism to the Head Office of the Tourism Corporation of Bangladesh and exchange of views with the officials of the organization.



The newly appointed Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain visited the head office of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation 'Parjatan Bhaban' in Agargaon on Sunday. Ram Chandra Das Phulel, Chairman (Grade-1) of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation greeted the Secretary at Paryatan Bhaban.







The Secretary paid deep homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of the independence of Bangladesh, the best Bengali of the millennium, and highlighted the contribution of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day. Then he said, "Tourism is one of my favorite subjects. There is a lot of opportunity to work with the tourism industry in the national economic development. As Bangladesh is a country of six seasons, the diversity of tourist attractions in Bangladesh is much greater."







The Secretary directed all to work together to increase the contribution of the tourism industry to the GDP of Bangladesh by at least 10%. He added, "Bangladesh's economy is now in a take-off stage. Tourism is an important industry in the economic development of the country. All levels of officials of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation must work with honesty and dedication. There are many challenges in the development of tourism industry in Bangladesh. But we have to move forward by tackling all these challenges," he added.

Leave Your Comments