Have stakeholders kept their promises about climate change?





UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently urged countries and world leaders that already announced net-zero targets to make good on promises at the one-day virtual Climate Ambition Summit. He also underlined that a state of emergency needs to remain in place until carbon neutrality is achieved. Otherwise, there was every possibility of a global catastrophe. His virtual comments on 12 December was aimed at building momentum for cuts in planet-warming emissions on the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Paris climate accord attended by 196 nations. More than 70 world leaders addressed the one-day summit.





It may be recalled that five years ago, the Paris States promised to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Guterres has pointed out that the pledges made to meet that goal were insufficient, and in some cases were themselves being ignored. As such, he warned that the globe may be headed towards a terrible temperature increase of more than 3C (5.4F) sometime later during this century.





Interestingly, the UNSG also pointed out that G20 nations – responsible for the lion’s share of carbon pollution – were spending 50 percent more in their rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil fuels than on low-carbon energy. It was also stressed that key emitting sectors such as aviation and shipping need to also “present new transformational road maps in line with this goal”. This was reiterated because there is consensus that climate action can be the catalyst for new jobs, better health and resilient infrastructure.





The views expressed by the UNSG were similar to that of Greta Thunberg- the Swedish climate activist. She had stated that most countries in the world were speeding in the wrong direction. This important Summit was co-hosted by the UN, Britain and France, in partnership with Chile and Italy. Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the world leaders who addressed the Summit. He called on the international community to support the Paris accord and make greater efforts to combat climate change.





He also remarked that “only by adhering to multilateralism, emphasizing unity and promoting cooperation can we achieve mutual benefit and win-win results and benefit the people of all countries.” The world was also informed that China aims to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP more than 65 percent by 2030 compared to 2005.It would be interesting to see the recent developments with regard to efforts to contain climate change by some other leading countries.





We can start with the United Kingdom. It has a significant position. The world's fifth largest economy, the UK is also the incoming President of the Conference of the Parties or COP, the main UN climate negotiating forum, which will take place in Glasgow in November 2021. COP26 in Glasgow will be the most important meeting since the Paris climate agreement was signed five years ago. As part of the EU, the UK's target for 2020 was a reduction of 16% on 2005 emissions.







The UK easily achieved this. In fact, right now, Britain's total output of warming gases has gone down by around 45% from 1990 levels. However, it is generally understood that the UK will have to register its own stand alone plan to cut carbon with the UN after Brexit. Many socio-economists are saying that Britain, as of 2021, will focus more on reaching the net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 by planting more trees and focusing on the use of renewable energy.





Climatologists have pointed out that during the Trump Administration when the USA showed lack of sufficient interest in tackling the causes of climate variability, the EU stepped up in a leadership role, and attempted to build bridges with China on how to tackle the challenge. The EU is also well regarded in this context generally among developing countries and Small Island states who have always received pro-active participation in their plans from the EU.





There has been careful scrutiny as to whether the EU has lived up to its targets over the last five years. Economists think they have. It may be recalled that back in 2007, EU leaders set a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 20% of their 1990 levels by 2020. By 2018, the collective efforts had cut warming gases by 23.2%. The interesting aspect pertaining to this outcome was that this over-achievement caused many to think that the initial targets had been set far too low. The EU currently has a 40% target for 2030, which experts believe is also behind the times.





India, another big CO2 emitter has also informed the world of its future intentions through a statement made on 12 December by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that India, one of the top emitters of greenhouse gas was focusing more on clean energy sources. In this context, in the coming years, India will try to create a 450 gigawatt renewable energy capacity by 2030. He was also optimistic about this capacity reaching 175 Gigawatt by 2022.







Japanese Prime Minister Suga has called for “bold action” in the fight against climate change. He has promised significant measures to reduce carbon emissions and waste. Japan is apparently trying to achieve carbon neutrality and zero emissions of CO2 by 2050. That is indeed commendable.One also needs to refer to Australia- not only because it is one of the biggest sources of fossil fuels, but also because it is also a country highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. It would be pertinent to point out here that emissions of greenhouse gases from Australian exports are responsible for 3.6% of global emissions.







Strategic analysts have also pointed out that on a per capita basis, and including exports, Australians are responsible for four times as much CO2 as people living in the US. It is indeed most unfortunate but Australia does not appear to be giving serious focus on taking pre-emptive measures regarding containing emissions. Australia set a target for 2030 of making a 26-28% reduction in its emissions compared with 2005 levels. Projections however indicate that Australian emissions will be only 16% lower than 2005 levels in 2030.





Climatologists are taking the whole situation very seriously given the fact that Australia has many small island neighbors and have urged that Australia should develop cheap renewables- solar power, geothermal resources, biofuels and hydrogen derived from renewable resources and wind driven turbines. That could usher in a clean energy revolution. This form of energy would also be functional in four important areas: electricity generation, air and water heating/cooling, transportation, and rural (off-grid) energy services.





The dynamics of climate change also requires urgent action to protect the interests of youth and other segments of our most vulnerable populations. We must not also overlook the fact that the effects of climate change can drastically affect those who rely on the ocean for resources, transportation and livelihoods.









Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age. Email: [email protected]

Consequently, Bangladesh, a vulnerable country, has correctly pointed out that if we do not understand this, the impact of climate change can have a profound impact on a wide variety of human rights, including the right to life, development, food, health, water, sanitation and housing. As such, we need constructive inter-engagement.





