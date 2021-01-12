Bangladesh Ansar thrash Mymensingh in National Men's Handball

An action during Bangabandhu 30th National Men's Handball Championship-2020 second day match at the Shaheed Captain (Retd) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in DHaka on Monday. -BHF



Bangladesh Ansar outplayed Mymensingh District Sports Association by 59-19 goal in the ongoing Bangabandhu 30th National Men's Handball Championship-2020 at the Shaheed Captain (Retd) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium on Monday. The winning team was leading 25-04 in the first half.





In the day's other fixtures:

Chittagong District Sports Association defeated Narayanganj District Sports Association by 51-24 goals. Bandarban District Sports Association defeated overpowered Madaripur District Sports Association by 61-18 goals. The winning team was ahead by 26-12 in the first half.







Chapainawabganj District Sports Association beat Jamalpur District Sports Association by 42-24 goals. The winning team was leading 16-14 in the first half.Dhaka District Sports Association defeated Sunamganj District Sports Association by 35-19 goals. The winning team was leading 16-08 in the first half.

