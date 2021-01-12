Taskin, Emon doubtful for West Indies series

Bangladesh national cricket team during practice session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -Facebook



Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed's dream to return to international cricket for Bangladesh national team could be delayed as he got injury in his figure during practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.During the practice, the ball got stuck in the finger of Taskin's left hand and the finger was torn. As a result, his game against the Windies has become uncertain. The source of the incident is during practice on Monday.







At one point in the practice, when the ball hit his hand, Taskin's middle finger exploded. His fingers will be sewn tonight. Then it will be known how long he will have to stay on the field. Bangladesh Cricket Board doctor Dr. Manzoor Hossain Chowdhury said: "Taskin's finger was broken during practice. He will be sewn. Then it will be understood exactly how long he will be out of the field."





Taskin, who has been out of the national team for a long time, earned recalled for West Indies series after performing well in the BCB President's Cup and the Bangabandhu T20 tournament. The plan to keep him in the team in the Windies series as Mostafizur Rahman's partner is also not unknown. But this time, Taskin's dream could be shattered with injury.





Meanwhile promising batsman Parvez Hossain Emon has been ruled out of the West Indies series practice for a week due to severe scrotum pain. This top order young man suddenly felt severe pain in the scrotum on Sunday night. After seeking medical attention on Sunday, he said he would have to rest for a week to return to the field.





However, his injury is not new. Emon was injured in the scrotum during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in December. After that it was good for so long. But on Sunday night, when his old pain started to subside, he was removed from the bio bubble of the Tim Hotel. BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the media.





Parvez Hossain Emon showed extraordinary performance with the bat in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. In the Fortune Barisal jersey, the left-arm top order by scoring a century off just 42 balls against Minister Group Rajshahi, breaking all the old records of the country's fastest century in the recognized T20. In recognition of this, he made his debut in the preliminary squad of the Bangladesh ODI team against the West Indies.

