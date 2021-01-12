Editors Guild condoles death of journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan



Editors Guild, Bangladesh has expressed deep shock at the death of Joint Editor of the Daily Prothom Alo Mizanur Rahman Khan.In a condolence message, Editors Guild President Mozammel Babu said, "At the death of Mizanur Rahman Khan, Banlgadesh has lost an extraordinary journalist. His analytical and investigative journalism would impact the policymaking of the state."







Mizanur Rahman Khan's role in the history of country's journalism is undeniable, he said, adding that his research-based journalism always showed the right path and his role in law reporting will be written in golden letters.Editors Guild Bangladesh prayed for the departed soul of Mizanur Rahman Khan and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.





